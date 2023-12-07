It will be shocking if Nana Yaa Jantuah joins NDC or NPP – CPP Director

Nana Yaa Jantuah

The Director of Communications of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Sylvester Sarpong says it will come as a big surprise to him if resigned General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Jantuah quits the party to join either the New Patriotic Party or the National Democratic Congress.

The CPP National Executive Council (NEC) has unanimously expressed a vote of no confidence in all its national executives during a convened meeting in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



Members of the party from across the nation, overwhelmingly voiced dissatisfaction with the performance of the current leadership, resulting in a directive for the resignation or removal of all national executives from their respective positions.



The NEC consequently established a 13-member interim body composed of regional chairpersons, a council of elders’ member, regional secretaries, regional organizers, and representatives of women and youth to oversee the party’s affairs until a new leadership structure is established.



Confirming the decision, the outgoing General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, announced her resignation and expressed her intention to reveal her future political path in due course.



“I’m gone. I think I’ve done what I have to do. I’m no longer the General Secretary of the CPP. In due course, I will let everybody know where my political allegiance will be. For now, it’s time for family and friends. I’m going to spend time with my family and friends.”

“For now, I’m going to concentrate on my business. They think some other people can do it better. In political parties, you do not hold on to things. I have done what I have to do these past three years and everybody has seen it. If my people say they do not want me, I can’t force myself on them,” she said.



But Commenting on the issue in an interview with Kasapa News, Director of Communications of the CPP, Sylvester Sarpong said he believes strongly that Nana Yaa Jantuah who has shown so much commitment to the CPP will not leave the party.



“Yes, she’s indicated that she will soon state where her political allegiance lies. Some of us are expecting that it will still be with the Convention Peoples Party. I will be very surprised if she joins any of the two leading political parties – the NDC and NPP which have both governed the country for close to 32 years and have disappointed Ghanaians.



“I doubt Nana Yaa will do any such thing. To the best of our knowledge, she’s a dye-in-the wool member of the Convention Peoples Party,” Sylvester Sarpong added.