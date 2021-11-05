It will be unfair, unjust to admit you because you failed – GLC to 499 law students

The 499 students were denied admission into the Ghana Law School

The General Legal Council (GLC) has stated that it will be impossible for it to admit the 499 students who have been agitating against it over claims that they did not fail.



This, the GLC has stated, is because contrary to their concerns, these 499 persons failed their entrance exams and not even a court order will be able to overturn that since it will be unjust, unlawful and unfair.



Following the rejection of the students, some 143 of them sued the Council and the Attorney General, contending that they met the “well-known pass mark of at least 50% score in the entrance examination”.



“That in May 2021, prior to the 2021 entrance exams, the acting director of the Ghana of School of Law, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang also articulated the 50% marks pass mark policy, at an SRC week celebration of the KNUST, That policy statement is contained in exhibit A as the second video,” the suit from the students said.

The students have argued that it is unfair that they were denied admission especially since comments have been made by key individuals in the past, communicating an overall minimum of 50% as the pass mark.



But the GLC has challenged this assertion, stating that it at no point advertised such a thing.



“…that the 1st respondent has not espoused any policy in exhibit D series which set the minimum threshold as 50 marks."



“That only candidates or applicants who obtained the minimum threshold mark of 50% each in the two sections for A&B (Part A & Part B) of the exam were eligible to be considered for admission by the 1st respondent for the 2021/2022 academic year to pursue the PLC,” it said.



The GLC has therefore stated that regardless of any court ruling, it will be impossible for them to admit the other students since they failed the examinations.



