It will be very difficult to ‘break the 8’ with current economic hardships - Osei Kyei Mensah admits

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu 32.jfif The majority leader of parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: Otec FM

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has admitted it will be difficult for the governing New Patriotic Party NPP to break the eight in the current economic hardship.

The Member of Parliament for Suame believes Ghanaians may turn their backs on the NPP come 2024 if they fail to address the current economic situation in the country.

He was speaking to Captain Koda on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday February 13,2023.

"Retaining power in the 2024 general polls is not farfetched but the party will have to do more to make the living condition of the ordinary Ghanaian a bit easier ".

"I strongly believe breaking the eight is doable, however we all must accept that, there is hardship in the country and as the adage goes 'a hungry man is and angry man', and so we must work hard to turn things around if indeed we want to remain in power", he said.

