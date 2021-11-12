It will take Ghana a very long time for another president like Rawlings to emerge – Amidu

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

“It will take this country a long time for another president who understands the ordinary Ghanaian psyche and emphatizes truly with his compatriots to emerge to salvage our decaying democratic situation under the Constitution,” these are the words of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in honour of the memory of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

In an epistle to eulogise the former statesman, Mr. Amidu described the late Mr. Rawlings as an incomparable statesman in the history of Ghana.



He compared him to the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who according to him, ‘also did not have all those highfalutin certificates or university or college degrees’ but emerged an epitome of greatness in the country.



“In terms of management skills in all facets of our governance as Head of State, including an in-depth understanding of the statecraft of our national and international relations, the life of the late President Emeritus Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawling compares in our circumstances only to the late statesman and British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who also did not have all those highfalutin certificates or university or college degrees," part of Amidu's statement read.



Whilst acknowledging that like every other human, the late statesman had his flaws, he touted his integrity and honour as having outweighed significantly, any human weaknesses he had.

“The late Comrade Chairman and President Emeritus Rawlings like all of us was a human being: he naturally had human weaknesses, and some of the actions taken under his leadership to restore the sanity and dignity of our decadent political system may have hurt others, and sometimes fatally. However, within the dialectics of the unity or identity of opposites in nature and man, Jerry John Rawlings’ integrity and honour in this life far outweighed any human weaknesses he had."



He also urged that his wife, Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is engaged together with his other cadres to ensure unity and reconciliation.



Read his full memoriam below:



