It will take someone like me to give NDC 50% votes in Ashanti Region – Kojo Bonsu

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has said he stands a better chance of pulling 50% votes for the party in the 2024 general election.

He said that as far as contesting the polls is concerned, he stands tall and ought to be given the NDC hopes in the Ashanti region by giving the ruling government a run for their money.



Ashanti Region has been tagged as the stronghold for the NPP, both Presidential and Parliamentary in the history book of Ghana’s politics since 1992.



But, according to the former Kumasi Mayor, when given the opportunity to lead the NDC in 2024, his clean and untainted record will attract voters to his camp in the region to make the assertion ‘NPP stronghold’ a thing of the past.



“When you go to the Ashanti region, my name is everywhere, and everyone knows me for the things I did while I was the mayor. Therefore, I predict that I will receive 50% of the (NPP) vote, I am not just saying it; I mean it, and it is true,” he pledged while speaking on the Anopa Bofo) morning show, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Justifying what makes him believe he can make such tall order a mere formality, Mr. Bonsu, said his record on developmental projects in Greater Kumasi within a short period of three and half years gives the people no doubt in his abilities when elected as president.



“I did a good job when I was the mayor for the Ashanti region, I made the city clean, I used to clean the market places at night so that before the next morning the place was very clean for traders. I built schools and markets as well within three and half years which was a very short period,” the NDC flagbearer hopeful said.



Also, he is optimistic that being an Asante there is no doubt the people of the Ashanti Region will vote for him massively over any other candidate the party might present.