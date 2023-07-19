It won’t be difficult for Bawumia to add Ken Agyapong to his team – Yaw Baafi

Kennedy Agyapong (right), Yaw Adomako Baafi (left)

Former Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has said that one of the party’s presidential hopefuls, Kennedy Agyapong, is criticising one of his contenders, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia so much out of desperation.

According to him, Ken Agyapong’s recent criticism of Dr Bawumia contradicts his praise for the vice president, whom he described as an intelligent man in the recent past.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, Yaw Baafi added that Dr Bawumia, as the true gentleman he is, would not respond to Ken’s comment and might even eventually add him to his campaign team.



“Bawumia has never insulted anybody. He is someone who loves people. Bawumia is a unifier.



“So, if he has been able to add people like Kofi John, Opare Ansah and the likes to his campaign, it would not be difficult for him to at the end of the day add Ken,” he said in Twi.



The former NPP communications boss added that there is no need for Bawumia's team to reply to the attacks coming from Ken Agyapong's team because the vice president is going to win the flagbearership race.

Ten people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which is slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the primaries proper would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



Watch Yaa Baafi’s remarks in the video below:





BAI/OGB



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











