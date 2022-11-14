2
It won't work - Dr Smart Sarpong tells Minority over Vote Of Censure against Ofori-Atta

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minority’s motion on a vote of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta won't work, according to Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Smart Sarpong.

The Minority in its motion cited overall mismanagement of the economy, and incompetence, among others.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh says the motive of NDC members is not for the good of this country except they want political power".

According to him, although the entire NPP MPs have agreed that the Finance Minister must go, they will not support the Minority caucus because they can't be trusted.

Adding his voice to the debate on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr Smart Sarpong said: "in short, they should forget it; it won't work. History has taught us that it won't work...Ken Ofori Atta should rather willingly resign"

