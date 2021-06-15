Italian cold chain and logistics giants ready for long-term partnerships in Ghana

Italian Trade Agency

Perishable goods such as fruits, meats, dairy, and pharmaceuticals need special care during storage and transportation to preserve their wholesomeness and protect consumers’ health.

Technologies and expertise for the safe movement of these products are therefore critical in the agribusiness value chain, especially in the post-production processes.



With Italy being a global leader in the production of cold chain equipment and logistics for the transportation of perishable goods, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), which champions and promotes Italian companies abroad, has made cold chain and logistics a focal sector in the Ghana-Italy Agribusiness Digital Lab project.



To this end, ITA will on June 22 organize virtual B2B meetings between Italian cold chain and logistics companies and Ghanaian agribusiness firms under the Ghana-Italy Agribusiness Digital Lab project.



The meetings will be hosted on a dedicated portal, https://ghana-italy.digital.ice.it, where interested Ghanaian agribusiness firms can register for participation.



The targeted sectors include fish processing and trade; meat industry; dairy industry; fruits and vegetables producers; pharmaceutical industry; and agro logistics dealers.



ITA is proud to present the following leading Italian companies in cold chain and logistics solutions for the B2B meetings:

Frigos Europe



Frigos Europe is a leader in the production of refrigerated trucks for the transport of perishable goods and one of the big shots in the global cold chain business.



The company has vast experience spanning three decades in the refrigerated van market, producing cool boxes for transporting perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and pharmaceuticals.



Frigos’ boxes are made of sandwich Styrofoam panels and fibreglass, and are uniquely modeled to reduce thermal dispersion in addition to being humidity-resistant and eco-friendly.



The boxes can be mounted on every type of vehicle, from small-sized boxes for local manufacturers and medium- to large-scale boxes for large transport companies. Designed for the African weather, Frigos refrigerated boxes are suitable for Ghanaian producers because of the usually hot climatic conditions.



The company has a noble goal of providing cold chain solutions and innovations in an ethical and socially beneficial way, prioritising the safety and well-being of the people of Ghana and Africa, where cold chain management continues to be an issue.

As a brand, Frigos is committed to the expansion of the refrigerated transportation sector, championing the development of this market across the continent in line with its vision for quality, safe and reliable transportation of perishables.



To existing and potential clients in Ghana, Frigos comes with cutting-edge solutions that can reduce wastage from deterioration and spoilage of perishable products, which helps to increase productivity, ensure workers’ wellbeing across the entire production chain, and improve the quality of the food that is sent to the market.



Frigos is seeking steady long-term partners in Ghana for mutual gain, and is willing to share skills and know-how in the production and diffusion of cool boxes.



Friostar Srl



Friostar Srl is another experienced and reputable firm in the cold chain sector. This company designs, supplies and installs industrial refrigeration systems and professional hospitality equipment using cutting-edge technological solutions, with the aim of optimizing production capacity and energy efficiency.



Friostar has installed more than 130 projects worldwide, which gives it considerable technical expertise and in-depth knowledge of local cultures, especially in Africa and the Middle East. This also gives the company the ability to adapt to the most varied scenarios: from five-star hotels to remote locations under extreme conditions.

In seeking new business in Ghana, Friostar hopes to leverage its well-established experience in the international field, reliability, and high degree of competence to offer safe and efficient project designs, employing cutting-edge tools and materials.



From the cold storage room to the cooling of processing rooms and storage warehouses, as well as process plants for seasoning or freezing, Friostar is the right companion for local businesses that need cost-effective, time-tested innovations and turnkey solutions from Italy.



Graziani Packaging



Graziani Packaging is the largest Italian manufacturer of packaging materials, specialized in palletization for the logistics and export of fruits and vegetables.



For many decades, this brand has been a reliable and experienced international partner for the security of goods during transportation, working in more than 40 countries worldwide and supplying its innovative high-quality solutions that secure the shipments of fruits and vegetables all over the world.



Graziani operates through a well-structured network of agents and distributors, or directly with prestigious large companies and major brands in the sector. It has strong collaborations with major European supermarket chains in order to guarantee the receipt of intact and erect pallets at destination and the respect of environmentally-friendly rules.

All the above companies will showcase their expertise and technologies, as well as explore potential business relationships with Ghanaian agro-related enterprises, during the Ghana-Italy Agribusiness Digital Lab on June 22.



It is an opportunity not to be missed by the Ghanaian agribusiness sector.