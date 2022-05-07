Italian government gives to boost Agenda 111 project

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu says the government is changing the architectural design for the agenda 111 project due to inadequate land space in some districts.

Mr. Agyeman Manu said it has been a challenge since most of the districts are densely populated. The Minister said this when he received some Medical Equipment from the Italian government, through Foundation Francesca Rava.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to complete all projects under the Agenda 111 initiative at the end of his tenure when he delivered his 28th update on measures taken by the government to curb the Covid-19 spread. But, the Health Minister said it is too early to predict when the project will be completed due to land litigations, especially in Accra and Kumasi. He, however, indicated that the government is working hard to ensure that these challenges are addressed to enable the project which has already started in some districts move on smoothly.



“We still have challenges with even land, especially in the big cities like Accra and Kumasi. We are now changing the infrastructural design so that instead of spreading across bigger land areas we want to go up. So they are doing designs. Even in the communities, in the districts, some chiefs are coming and there are litigations in some areas that DCEs have donated lands,” he said.



Mr. Agyeman Manu expressed optimism that the medical equipment by the Italian government will complement Ghana’s drive to expand infrastructure in the Health Sector.



“These beds you see here are Intensive Care Unit, ICU beds. The equipment we don’t have many in our system and I believe it will go a long way to deepen our intensive care service delivery,” the Health Minister said.

The Italian Ambassador, Daniela D’orlandi said the donation is yet another example of Italian solidarity. He said Ghana’s Health system should be modernized.



“I think we could support Ghana with the modernization of the hospitals. Last week, for instance, I visited one of the Catholic hospitals in the Volta Region and technicians came from Italian to address some of the machinery. I hope this donation will be helpful to the Ghanaian hospital,” Madam D’orlandi said.



She said Ghana was chosen as the beneficiary of the donation due to longstanding collaboration with Italy, especially in the health sector, which has been heavily put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic. Madam D’orlandi commended Ghana for the excellent management of the health crisis.



The medical equipment includes electric intensive care beds, multiparametric monitors, ecotomograph, and syringe pumps The Foundation Francesca Rava is deeply committed to promoting the rights of children in vulnerable situations worldwide and has collaborated, in previous occasions, with the Italian Navy on several solidarity projects.



This humanitarian initiative was led by the Italian Crew of Nave Rizzo, who are currently on a mission to take part in multinational and bilateral exercises with the Coastal States to combat maritime piracy and fight against illicit trafficking at sea, all activities that contribute to the promotion of peace and stability in the Gulf of Guinea. Nave Rizzo has already engaged in 2 joint activities with the Ghana Navy and this marks its third stopover at the Tema Port.