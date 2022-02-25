Ithan Company Limited fined for burning trade waste in public

File photo/ fined

The Tema District Court has fined Ithan Company Limited, dealers in hospital equipment, GH₵ 480.00 or in default two months imprisonment for burning trade waste in public at Tema Community nine market.

Ithan Company Limited was dragged to court on three counts of causing a nuisance; causing a smoking nuisance to the public by burning the trade waste in open space; failure to register with an authorized waste service provider for the collection and safe disposal of the rubbish and engagement of the services of an unauthorized person.



The court presided over by Mr. Festus Fovi fined the Company after its official pleaded guilty to all charges.



Madam Saudatu Issaka, Assistant Health Environmental Analyst, who was the prosecutor, said Ithan Company Limited is located at Tema Community nine market.



She said sometime late last year some concerned traders in the market complained about the Company burning rubbish in the open space in front of their stores.



According to the prosecutor, Environment Health Officers inspected the place and found traces of burnt rubbish but could not identify the perpetrator.



Prosecutor told the Court that on January 24, 2022, another complaint was lodged with the Environmental Office.

She said on January 26, Environmental Health Officers went to the site where the burning had been going on and found some of the equipment the company deals in among the residual of burnt waste.



Prosecutor said one Madam Irene Ayitey from the company when confronted admitted to the offence.



According to the prosecutor, Madam Ayitey explained that the waste materials were given to someone for proper disposal but that person ended up burning it in the open space.



The prosecutor said traces of the previous burning of waste material was identified at different locations.



The Prosecutor said the company was, therefore, charged with the offence.