Its only people who are insane that are justifying E-levy – Bobie Ansah fires

Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah

Firebrand broadcaster with Class Media Group’s Accra FM, Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah, has questioned the sanity of persons justifying the passage of the controversial E-levy Bill.

The Bill which has been laid in parliament has caused controversies in the country, with the Minority in Parliament fiercely opposing any force that will trigger its passage.



The initial announcement of the bill was to be pegged at 1.75 percent, but the government has now reviewed the rate to 1.5 percent after some Ghanaians kicked against it.



The government says it is looking forward to raking more than 6.5 billion.



Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has been rallying Ghanaians to support moves by the Akufo-Addo-led government to impose the levy on electronic transactions.



Speaking on Asempa Etia show on Power 97.9 FM Wednesday night, Bobie Ansah who is a fierce critic of the Akufo-Addo government wondered why some government officials are urging Ghanaians to pay the levy in its current form.

To him, it was a total rip-off because the government will end up taxing capital and savings, saying the huge loans the NPP administration took some 5 years ago have not been properly accounted for.



“Anybody who will justify E-Levy is insane,” he fumed and alleged that Vice President Dr Bawumia doesn’t support E-Levy.



“I’m asking is it true that Bawumia and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu are happy Adwoa Sarfo isn’t available to add to the numbers in the Majority to pass the Bill?” he quizzed.



If you haven’t been able to embark on the many development projects you promised with the huge amount of money given you over the years and you believe it is the E-levy that can solve all our problems then you are insane,” he added.



Meanwhile, the government has since been on a tour of the country engaging the public in what has been christened ‘Government Townhall Meeting on E-Levy’ aimed at rallying support for the proposed tax policy.