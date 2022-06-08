Its premature to compare Frank Mbella to Ishmael Addo - Joe Hendricks

Frank Mbella

Former Asante Kotoko captain and defender Joe Hendrick says it's premature to compare Ghana Premier League top scorer Frank Mbella to the legendary Ishmael Addo.

The Cameroonian International has been in very good form for the porcupine warriors in his debut season having scored 21 goals and needs just one to equal the 22 goals scored by Ishmael Addo as the highest ever goal tally scored in the Ghana Premier League.



Addo netted 22 goals in the 2001 Ghana Premier League season as the Phobians went on to win the treble with him winning the golden boot.



Mbella has already drawn comparisons with the Hearts of Oak great but Hendricks thinks it's too early as the Cameroonian needs to do it consistently and must also face the best in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, he called for restraining as it's too early for such comparisons.



"Mbella is a good striker but he's yet to meet quality defenders on the continent. It's too early to compare him to Ishmael Addo who was consistent for Hearts of Oak for more than six seasons,” Joe Hendricks said.



Mbella with two matches can break the famous Ishmael Addo record in the Ghana Premier League.