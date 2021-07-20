JB Danquah murder: All testimonies; written and oral, are the same - witness

The late MP was murdered at his residence at Shaishie, near East Legon, on February 9, 2016

Source: GNA

Mr Kenneth Koranchie, a phone repairer and witness in the J.B. Danquah Adu murder trial, says all his testimonies; either written or oral, are the same.

The witness told the court that in 2016, he had the opportunity to give a statement in connection with the murder of the Abuakwa North MP, after one of the accused persons brought two phones purported to belong to the late MP for decoding.



The witness, during a cross-examination by Mr Yaw Dankwah, the Counsel for the accused persons (Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, and Vincent Bossu, aka Junior Agogo) said the evidence he gave in open court was the same as the written statement.



When asked whether he informed the police that the statement they took from him was a summary version of what happened, the witness said after reading the statement to him, he got the sense that it reflected the details of what happened.



He disagreed with the Counsel that he gave a statement to the Police last year and said it was last two years.

The case has been adjourned to July 21, 2021.



Asiedu and Bossu are being held for their various alleged roles in the cold blood murder of Mr Adu at his residence at Shaishie, near East Legon, on February 9, 2016.



Asiedu is additionally being held over robbery, while both face a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.



They have, however, denied the offences before a seven-member jury and remanded into lawful custody.