8
Menu
News

JHS 3 student stabs junior to death in fight over boyfriend

Knife New File photo: Form 2 pupil stabbed to death

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two JHS female students fight over 'Pragya' rider

High school student arrested for stabbing colleague to death

Police investigating murder of student in Ankontombra

A 16-year-old form 2 pupil of the Nkwadum D/A Junior High School (JHS) in Ankontombra in the Western North Region has been stabbed to death by her senior.

The victim, Afua Kumah, was stabbed in the chest by a form 3 pupil, Francisca Hayford, when the two students were quarrelling about a boyfriend, they both claim to be theirs, adomonline.com reports.

According to the report, the lover the two students were fighting over was a popular ‘Pragya’ rider in Ankontombra.

The report said that Afua Kumah initiated the fight after Francisca Hayford cursed her for stealing her ‘pragya’ rider boyfriend.

The suspect, Hayford, as the altercation was going on, rushed to her house for a knife which she used to stab the deceased in the chest.

Afua Kumah was rushed to the Sefwi Wiaso Government Hospital but she was pronounced dead immediately after she got to the hospital.

The report said her remains have been deposited in the hospital’s morgue.

Meanwhile, the police in Sehwi Akontombra have arrested the suspect (Hayford) and are investigating further the circumstances that led to the death of Afua Kumah.

Afua Kumah’s mother, Akua Safoa has said that her daughter’s life could have been saved if she was brought to the hospital early. The physician assistant, who attended to the deceased, Charles Kwabena Amoako, has also said that she died because she had lost a lot of blood before she was brought to the hospital.

Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
The story of Ghanaian professor who did not attend secondary school
One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Dead men don't talk but truth will prevail with time - Sir John's aide mourns
Related Articles: