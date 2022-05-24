JHS 3 student stabs junior to death in fight over boyfriend

File photo: Form 2 pupil stabbed to death

A 16-year-old form 2 pupil of the Nkwadum D/A Junior High School (JHS) in Ankontombra in the Western North Region has been stabbed to death by her senior.



The victim, Afua Kumah, was stabbed in the chest by a form 3 pupil, Francisca Hayford, when the two students were quarrelling about a boyfriend, they both claim to be theirs, adomonline.com reports.



According to the report, the lover the two students were fighting over was a popular ‘Pragya’ rider in Ankontombra.

The report said that Afua Kumah initiated the fight after Francisca Hayford cursed her for stealing her ‘pragya’ rider boyfriend.



The suspect, Hayford, as the altercation was going on, rushed to her house for a knife which she used to stab the deceased in the chest.



Afua Kumah was rushed to the Sefwi Wiaso Government Hospital but she was pronounced dead immediately after she got to the hospital.



The report said her remains have been deposited in the hospital’s morgue.



Meanwhile, the police in Sehwi Akontombra have arrested the suspect (Hayford) and are investigating further the circumstances that led to the death of Afua Kumah.

Afua Kumah’s mother, Akua Safoa has said that her daughter’s life could have been saved if she was brought to the hospital early. The physician assistant, who attended to the deceased, Charles Kwabena Amoako, has also said that she died because she had lost a lot of blood before she was brought to the hospital.



