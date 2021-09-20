JHS girl badly bruised after being whipped for scoring 17/30 in class test

A teacher caning pupils | File photo

A female Junior High School(JHS) student of Kumasi Bantama Church of Christ School in the Ashanti Region is nursing injuries after she was allegedly flogged by her teacher to a pulp for scoring 17 out of 30 in class test.

Mr Jones Owusu gave the victim several strokes of the canes leaving marks of the canes on her back because of her test score.



Uncle of the victim, one Yaw Asamoah, who narrated the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM explained that: “She (the victim) came home crying and we realized that she has been beaten by her teacher in school.”



“She told us that her teacher lashed her because she got 17 out of 30 marks in the class test the teacher conducted.

“The teacher gave her several lashes at her back resulting in serious bruises because of a class test in which she was able to get over 50%.”



The family of the victim have subsequently condemned the action of the teacher saying they will use the right channel to get justice for the victim by reporting the matter to the directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



All attempts by MyNewsGh.com to get a response from authorities of the school proved futile as they indicated that the matter was being investigated and that appropriate sanctions will be applied against the said teacher if he is found culpable.