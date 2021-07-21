JHS pupil allegedly assaulted by teacher for reporting to school late

The victim, Konadu Desmond

Correspondence from Bono Region

A 17-year-old second-year pupil of Bodaa Presby Junior High School in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, Konadu Desmond has allegedly been assaulted by his teacher.



The incident was said to have occurred when Konadu Desmond was reportedly assaulted by one Mr Emmanuel Nnuvoy, a teacher under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Programme on Friday, July 16, 2021, for reporting to school late.



It is reported that the teacher who was about to cane the victim went into a moment of rage and angrily picked a stone to hit the victim on the forehead after the pupil charged him to address him by his real name and not his alias.



With blood oozing from his forehead, he was rushed to the Adamsu Health Centre where he was treated and discharged.



The Assembly Member for the Bodaa Electoral Area, Augustine Asi, told GhanaWeb in an interview that the teacher in a bid to punish the pupil for reporting late called him by his nickname, “Gaziibo” but the pupil insisted to be addressed by his real name.



According to him, the teacher got angry by the order by the pupil and picked stones to attack him causing injuries to his face.

He added that a report has been lodged at the Adamsu Police Station for the arrest of the teacher but he has gone AWOL.



“I was told that the teacher attacked the pupil after he insisted that the teacher addresses him by his real name. The teacher in anger picked stones and hit him on his forehead injuring him. He was rushed to a Health centre at Adamsu but he is okay now and back to school”.



The Public Relations Officer of the Jaman South Municipal Education Directorate, Mr Obeng Takyi when contacted via phone condemned the action of the teacher as the Ghana Education Service (GES) proscribes any form of corporal punishment in schools.



He revealed that the directorate has since launched investigations into the matter and will among other things also pay the medical bills of the victim.



“The incident has come to the attention of the directorate and I will like to condemn it in no uncertain terms. The Ghana Education Service (GES) has banned all forms of corporal punishments in all schools left alone to entertain assault by any teacher. The action is condemnable and so we have initiated investigations into the matter and taken steps to foot the medical bills of the affected pupil”.



Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Sarkodie Osei, the Officer in charge of the Adamsu Police Station has confirmed the incident but says they are yet to make an arrest.