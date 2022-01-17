JHS student attempts suicide after failing exams

The student survived with injuries

A 15-year-old boy, Yaw Gyamfi allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into a deep well at Mfuom-Aboabo a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

He survived with injuries and became unconscious before he was rushed to Dunkwa Municipal Hospital for treatment.



Information gathered by EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan revealed that the JHS Form Two student of Presbyterian Junior High school at Mfuom Aboabo tried to end his life over failing terminal exams for three occasions.



Giving an account of what happened, the boy’s grandmother said she had left the house for the market and upon her return, she couldn’t find him. She then decided to mount a search, only to find his sandals close to a 40-metre deep well behind their house.



She reported the incident to authorities including the Fire service, Ambulance Officers, and NADMO who came and found him in the well around 12:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022. They reportedly had a tough time rescuing him and succeeded after several hours.

He was rushed to Dunkwa Municipal Hospital where doctors were able to restore him from unconsciousness after several hours.



According to the student, he felt frustrated and rejected when he failed the exams so he decided to kill himself.



He said his colleagues laughed at him anytime they saw him in the town as they are on vacation and further told him they’ll continue to tease him when school reopens on Tuesday, January 18. To avoid that disgrace he decided to end his life.



The father of the student, Douglas Amoakoh also said his son attempted suicide because he felt ashamed of being repeated in class.