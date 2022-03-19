JICA supports Ghana Immigration Service

Officials of GIS received the items

Source: GNA

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented some items to the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to aid in the delivery of its work.

The items which include vest reflectors, solar lamps and solar torchlights, raincoats and rain boots will be distributed to the Sector Commands including Nyive, Akanu and Aflao, Batume, Leklebi-Dafor and Ho Regional Command.



Mr Joshua Mabe, Senior Programmes Officer in -Charge of Infrastructure and Planning at JICA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said when officers at the borders were well equipped, they would discharge their duties effectively.



He said the gesture aimed to build the capacity of officers at the borders and to prepare them to respond effectively to emergencies such the novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases.



This forms part of our project called Strengthening Border Public Health and Point of Entry in Ghana, he said, and noted that a total of sixteen (16) land borders across the country would benefit from the project



Mr Mabe disclosed that similar donation would be made to the Ghana Health Service for onward delivery to Port Health.



The Programmes Officer said JICA would be engaging in another distribution from next week and that would include equipment and consumables to help in the fight against the devastating effects of COVID-19.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure the items were properly maintained and put good use to achieve their intended purpose.



Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Reverend Daniel N. Okantey, Chaplain for the Regional Command, who received the items on behalf of the Regional Commander was thankful to JICA for the support.



He said the items would go a long way to help the Service in the performance of its duties in protecting the country's land borders and assured that the items would be properly maintained and put to good use.



Assistant Inspector, Mr Felix Klu-Adjei, the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command described the gesture as timely as the rains would soon set in.



He said the raincoats would help them to beef up their protective mechanisms to patrol the borders during the rainy season to ensure security.