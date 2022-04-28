JICA trains Immigration officials, donates to GHS

Officials of JICA, GIS and GHS

Source: Japan International Cooperation Agency

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has donated operational items worth over GH¢3.65 million to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The items include equipment and consumables, prefab containers, open sheds with furniture, among other operational items.



The donation, which formed part of JICA’s Project for Strengthening Border Public Health Capacity of Points of Entry in Ghana, was to help furnish and provide protection for officers of the two institutions at various points of entry in the discharge of their duties.



The Chief Representative of JICA Ghana, Mr. Yasumichi Araki, presented the items which were jointly received by the Comptroller-General of the GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, and the Director of Public Health of the GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe.



The beneficiary land borders are Nyive, Honuta, Batume Junction, Shia and Leklebi Dafor, Menuso, Tinjase, Tatale, Saboba, Bunkpurugu, Pulimakom and Oseikojokrom.



According to Mr. Araki: “JICA in consultations with GHS and GIS decided to support 16 land borders and strengthen their capacity. The project has two main components; First Component includes procurement and installation of COVID-19 equipment and consumables, operational items, construction of facility such as Prefab Container Office and Open-Shed, and supply of office furniture for about 16 border posts across the country.

Second Component comprises “Training on Infection Prevention and Control” to build the capacity of officials. So far about 235 officials from 12 targeted points of entry have been trained.”



He noted that: “Border management is critical to secure the frontiers and safeguard every nation from the risks involved in the movement of goods and people from one country to other neighboring countries and vice versa.



The movement of goods and people is essential for every country in the interest of its economy. Within the current COVID-19 pandemic, developing capacity to responding to infectious diseases in the context of border management has become very crucial.”



Mr Asuah Takyi said with the dynamics of border control it was important to have the tools and logistics to make work more effective and efficient and thus expressed gratitude to JICA for its continuous support to the service. This project was executed at such opportune time and coincided with the re-opening of land borders across the country.