JUSAG to embark on strike on October 28

Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has hinted at plans to embark on a nationwide strike on October 28.

JUSAG’S reason to embark on the strike action is over the review of their salaries and allowances.



Addressing a press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021, President of JUSAG, Mr Alex Nartey said the government had failed to adjust the salaries and allowances of its members as recommended by the Judicial Council in line with the 1992 Constitution.



“The year is getting to a close and nothing has been done about the implementation of the said salaries and other allowances,” he said.

JUSAG, he disclosed, has informed the Labour Commission about the intended strike action per the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).



According to Mr. Nartey, the strike would be in force until the government implements the decision of the Judicial Council.