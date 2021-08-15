Jailing Agyeman-Manu will not reveal what went wrong with botched Sputnik V vaccine deal – Kwesi Pratt

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

• Kwesi Pratt Jnr argues that jailing or sacking Kwaku Agyeman-Manu will not reveal what went wrong with the Sputnik V vaccine deal

• He said, that hidden thing within the deal needs to be discovered



• He noted the NDC must be blamed in the brouhaha



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, says jailing the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu will not reveal what actually went wrong with the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine that made the minister paid 50% of the negotiated amount of the vaccine to Sheikh Al Maktoum.



Speaking on Alhaji and Alhaji on Saturday, August 14, Pratt Jnr does not believe that what went wrong was personal greed as some discussions in the public domain seem to suggest.



He further indicated that, what went wrong for the minister of health to pay the money without any parliamentary approval could not also be attributed to ignorance.

But he believes, “something went wrong that you and I do not know yet. And this cacophony of jail him, sack him, will not reveal what went wrong.”



“We will jail him, we will sack him, but we will not know what went wrong; there is something which is still hidden from the public eye,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr explained.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment on the ongoing matter with the embattled health minister in his home region seems to be a joking matter for the President.



“His minister comes from the region and Ghanaians are slapping him…and then he burst into laughter, is that how Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie was treated? Is that how William Tetteh Tavie was treated? Is that how Charlotte Osei was treated?” he quizzed.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr said, “something is wrong, I don’t know what is it which is wrong, but something is wrong. Something is fundamentally wrong and that something which is wrong, is not the lack of cabinet approval; that something which is wrong, is not the fact that there was no parliamentary approval, that which is wrong is not that they didn’t seek Attorney General’s approval [but] it is more complex and complicated than we are seeing.”





Background



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister, in his quest to get Ghanaians vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus engaged the services of the Private Office of Sheikh Al Maktoum for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccines. Ghana had already taken delivery of 20,000 out of an expected 300,000 doses.



Sheikh Al Maktoum was paid $2,850,000 for his services out of an expected $5,700,000.



The Sheikh in the letter obtained by GhanaWeb also indicated that no funds had been drawn under the Letter of Credit which expired as of June 2021.

He is also expecting a payment receipt once the funds are credited to the government bank account.



The refund is minus the cost of 20,000 doses ($380,000) supplied by the businessman.



Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, decided to refund the money following a request from the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who is at the moment on a two-week leave.



The supply of the vaccines hit a snag, leading to the termination of the agreement between the businessman and Ghana's Ministry of Health in July this year.



At a nine-member parliamentary ad-hoc committee probe on the issue, the embattled Health Minister admitted to entering into the contract with the Dubai Sheikh, without parliamentary approval.

He indicated that he approved the purchase of US$64.6 million contracts for the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, out of the exigencies of the time. That act by the Minister, who is a former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, violated the requirement of Article 181 (5) of the 1992 constitution.



The minister explained that the goal was to get vaccines to save the lives of the people by hook or crook, and planned to move to seek formal parliamentary processes thereafter.



But the nine-member ad-hoc committee report indicated that the health minister failed in seeking parliamentary approval, regardless of the pressure at the time and that could not substitute due provisions enshrined in the constitution.



Meanwhile, several civil society organisations, pressure groups, and individuals have expressed disgust over the revelations on the deal, calling for the head of the minister.



