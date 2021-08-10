Jamaica appoints Osei-Bonsu as Honorary Consul to Ghana

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu

The government of Jamaica has appointed a legal practitioner, Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu, as the first Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Ghana.

Mr Osei-Bonsu on Friday, 6 August 2021 presented copies of his letters of appointment to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



In her message of congratulations, Mrs Botchwey acknowledged numerous ongoing initiatives between the two nations that needed focus to ensure success.

She expressed hope that the new Consul would further enhance the level of bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Jamaica in the areas of trade, health, education and sports.



Mr. Osei-Bonsu, for his part, expressed appreciation to Mrs Botchwey and reiterated his commitment to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas mentioned.