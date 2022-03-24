James Quayson can contest again should his seat be declared vacant - Abraham Amaliba

Embattled Assin North MP James Gyekye Quayson

MP for Assin North charged with forgery and perjury

Quayson files an appeal challenging high court ruling



Court strikes out Assin North MP’s appeal challenging High Court’s decision



Private legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba, has said that embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North is eligible to rerun for his constituency if the court declares his seat vacant.



According to him, the NDC believes he will be able to regain the seat as research has shown that he is very popular in his constituency.



“…from our studies the MP is eligible to stand again, don’t forget that the matter they are talking about, it is not as if he is under any disability now. He is not under any disability. If the seat is declared vacant, he is legible to stand again and so from my understanding and research is that, he is very popular person and it is possible that when we repeat him, he will able to annex the seat for us.”

His comments come after the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast struck out the appeal by the Assin North MP James Gyekye Quayson, for non-compliance with court procedures.



Mr. Quayson had filed an appeal challenging a high court ruling that declared reelection to be held in his constituency and ordered him not to hold himself out as MP for the area.



Delivering her judgment on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi, stated that the embattled MP failed to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.



The judge further ordered that all applications before the panel in relation to the Assin North MP have to be struck out.



The Court of Appeal adjourned the Assin North MP’s case to March 22, 2022, after Counsel for the MP, Tsatsu Tsikata, sought clarity on why the court had decided to use C.I. 47 to deal with the application for stay of execution that was pending before the court.