James Rajamani to be appointed chief chancellor of IATC West Africa position

James Rajamani

The India Africa Trade Council (IATC), West Africa is considering appointing Mr James Rajamani, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kingdom Exim Group Limited (KEGL) of Companies for the position of Chief Chancellor of the India Africa Trade Council (IATC), West Africa.

According to the Director of Corporate Affairs of AITC, Mr Jeremiah Quayson, the business mogul deserved the position because of the various roles he had played in reducing unemployment in the country and alleviating poverty among the citizenry through the establishment of KEGL, which has been in existence in Ghana since 2008.



Mr Quayson who made the revelation in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday noted that his outfit was keen on selecting very successful business fellows as council members of his outfit, to help grow various businesses across the West African Sub-region and propagate the agenda of IATC.



He stated that the successful businesman, tipped for the position of Chief Chancellor was born in Tuticorin, Tamilnadu, India but has been resident in Ghana for close to two decades.



Explaining, he said the passion of Mr Rajamani, an electrical engineer by profession, to put up the KEGLwas borne out of a passionate desire to create jobs and reduce unemployment.



From an employee count of two, the company, according to Mr Quaison had grown into a group of nine companies with over a thousand employees.



"His unique and strong leadership abilities are evident in the rapid growth of his companies, firmly established in a culture of sound financial planning, controls systems and good governance practices.

Through his strategic leadership, the company has received recognition and numerous awards both in Ghana and internationally, notable among them being the President's National awards for Exports Achievement. Mr . Rajamani’s passion to create jobs continues to be his motivation and we at IATC admire that," he added.



According to Mr Quayson, the visionary leadership and passion of the business mogul had over the years transformed the KEGL, who are experts in various business sectors such as shipping and logistics, engineering and construction, agriculture, technology and innovation, hospitality and sports.



The KEGL is a leading West African based Agro products exporter and supplier in Ghana with branches in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Togo and Benin.



Companies under the KEGL include Basileia Shipping, Big Stars Animal Feed, Kings Air Travel and Tours, Kingdom Technologies, Kings Engineering and Construction, King’s Food Court, Q and Q Weighing bridge and Q and Q Laboratories.



KEGL can boast of recognitions from various prominent award schemes including the Ghana Business Awards, Ghana innovation Awards, Ghana Shippers Awards, International Core Quality Award, in Geneva and the Inspiration Company Awards in the United States of America among several other prestigious awards schemes.