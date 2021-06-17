James Town bullion van robbery: Kantanka to the rescue as it unveils new armoured bullion vehicle

Kantanka unveils new armoured bullion vehicle

Following the bloody incident characterizing the James Town bullion van robbery incident that claimed the life of a police constable and a 40-year-old woman, Kantanka is making plans to save the day.

Kantanka Automobile, a Ghana-based automotive company that designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells luxury cars, was established in 1994 by Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and incorporated as a limited liability.



There have been massive calls by Ghanaians to have policemen adequately resourced in all aspects when conveying money from the rural banks to central banks in the wake of the robbery incident that shook the entire nation on Monday, June 14.



The so-called bullion van that was attacked and had the policeman Emmanuel Osei murdered was in fact a Toyota Hardbody vehicle which doesn’t qualify to be called a bullion van.



To this end, Kantanka has announced that they are set to manufacture the safest bullion van soon to meet the requirement of the security forces in the country.





This was brought to the public domain via a post by Kwadwo Sarfo Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group of Companies.



See the post on Twitter below:



