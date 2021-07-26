Jamestown bullion van attack: Family of killed trader wants support for children

Widower of the late Joyce Amankwah

The family of the late Joyce Amankwah, the trader who was killed in the Adedenkpo bullion van robbery attack has called on the government to assist the family in caring for the three children she left behind.

The family says since the death of their daughter, they have not heard anything from the government.



The spokesperson for the family, Pastor Emmanuel Owusu stated that the police service brought them an amount of GH¢2,000 and assorted drinks for the funeral ceremony. The family, he said, has not heard from the service again.



He is therefore appealing to the government to support the family in raising the children.



The family, sympathizers, and all well-wishers he said are yet to recover from the tragedy.

Madam Joyce Amankwah and a police constable on escort duty were killed when armed robbers attacked a bullion van in the area a few weeks ago.



He asked the police to fast–track investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.



Pastor Emmanuel Owusu said the family had to bear the cost of the funeral service and without any support from the central government.