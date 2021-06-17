Jamestown bullion van robbery: Armed robbers will be arrested soon - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt says he is optimistic that the Police will arrest the armed robbers who killed a Policeman and a trader at Jamestown on Monday, June 14.

A Policeman named Emmanuel Osei and a trader were shot dead when some armed robbers on motorbikes attacked a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra.



The driver of the van sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.



Two other women on the van escaped unhurt.



The robbers reportedly stole the money in the van and also made away with an AK-47 gun belonging to the late Police officer.



Following the incident, the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh directed the Director-General of the Police CID to take over investigations into the attack.



The IGP, in a statement, also directed the bankers to use armoured vehicles for carting currencies.

He warned that should they fail to provide fortified vehicles by the end of June this year, the Police will withdraw their men from escort duties.



Speaking in reaction to the robbery attack Monday morning, Kwesi Pratt believed, by two weeks time, the Police would have arrested the suspects.



He explained why he is cocksure the suspects won't last long in their hideout saying ''I have hope that, by two or three weeks, the Police will apprehend these robbers. Do you know why I'm saying this? It's because they killed a Police officer and, in Ghana here, the record is that if you attack and kill a Police officer, the way the Police react is unique''.



He, however, advised the Police that, "the same manner that they react when it involves one of them should be same daily for every civilian or any other person" who gets attacked.



He spoke to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



