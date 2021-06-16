Jamestown robbery: I forgive her killers – Husband of deceased woman speaks

Mr Gameli Appau is the widower of Madam Grace Amankwa

The husband of a 40-year-old woman who was killed by the robbers that attacked a bullion van at Jamestown on Monday has said he has found a place in his heart to forgive the perpetrators behind the heinous crime.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Gamali Appau, the widower recounted how much the death of his wife meant to him and pointed that he has already forgiven the killers.



“I don’t have anything to say, I’ve lost something dear and that is the only thing I can say. No amount of talking can bring back my wife,” he stated.



On the hope that the robbers who killed a police officer, Constable Emmanuel Osei who was on escort duty in the van which was attacked and Joyce Amankwa who took a stray bullet during the attack, the widower expressed that he has already forgiven the robbers but hopes they repent from their criminal activities.



“If my wife were to be alive, she would ask me to forgive them so I forgive them. I forgive all of them but they should repent,” an emotional Mr Appau said.



Mother of the deceased, Nana Kesewaa speaking to GhanaWeb also exclaimed how she will miss her daughter who has left behind three children.

“I live at Omanjor and I will always remember how she welcomes me anytime I come here. She makes sure I do not go hungry and so I will miss her whenever I go hungry,” she said.



Amidst the conflicting reports of how the female amongst the two deceased victims of the robbery incident died, GhanaWeb has learnt that while she had gone to her room to get some items for some people who were purchasing from her table-top shop, the armed men hijacked the bullion van a few meters away from her wooden structure amidst the firing of indiscriminate gunshots.



The late Joyce Amankwa before she could step out to learn of the ongoing robbery was struck by a stray bullet that went through her wooden structure killing her on the spot.



In a related development, the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, visited the family of Joyce Amamkwaa to commiserate with them over their loss.



The family of the deceased appealed to the Police delegation led by the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, to as soon as a matter of urgency release the body so they can go ahead and bury her.



The Police on their part assured the family of their efforts to expedite their investigations into the case and donated an undisclosed cash sum, drinks and water to them.



