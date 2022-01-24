Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stands tall in race for NDC running mate – Dr Omane Boamah

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was the running mate of the NDC in 2020

Ghana to elect a new president in 2024

NPP seeking to break the 8-year cycle in 2024



Dr Omane Boamah describes the NDC flagbearership race as a keen contest



While the New Patriotic Party seem to be bracing for a fierce contest on who becomes its flagbearer in the 2024 presidential election, the opposition National Democratic Congress looks cast on former President John Dramani Mahama as its candidate.



In the same vein, a leading member of the NDC, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has singled out Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the top contender to become a running mate for the party.



According to Dr Omane Boamah, the female educationist who was the running mate of John Mahama in the 2020 election stands tall in what he described as a keen competition on who becomes the running mate of the party going into the next presidential election.

“It appears the competition in NDC for 2024 running mate will be very keen, but so far, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang stands taller,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to the surprise of many, was named running mate of the NDC for the 2020 presidential election.



The John Dramani Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticket failed to stop President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from securing a second term in the 2020 election.



With President Akufo-Addo completing his constitutionally allowed two terms in 2024, former President Mahama is likely to make another comeback attempt against a new candidate for the New Patriotic Party. They have already started a campaign to break the existing 8-year status quo.



