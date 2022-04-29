Janet Saah elected as women organizer

Janet Saah is the Kintampo South women's organiser for the NPP

An educationist and gender activist, Madam Janet Saah has been elected as the women's organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kintampo South constituency of the Bono East Region.

She polled 469 votes to beat her sole contender, Asidaa Comfort who polled 204 votes to clinch her widely anticipated victory



The elections which took place at the Jema Senior High School in Jema, the Kintampo South District capital saw several other aspirants battling it out for other Executives positions to lead the party in the constituency for the next four years.



Two(2) persons, for instance, were cleared by the constituency's vetting committee to contest the party's chairmanship position with Mr. Kwaku Asare emerging as the Victor after polls. He polled 397 votes to beat his opponent, Mr. Kwaku Agyarku who polled 268.



For the constituency Vice-chairman position, Mr. Kwasi Appiah carried the day with 333 votes as against his two opponents, Mr. Opoku Mensah and Mr. Amponsah Emmanuel who polled 245 and 95 votes respectively.



The other elected executives are as follows;



2nd vice-Chairman. Amoako Gabriel

Secretary. Mr. Isaac Kumayi



Assistant secretary Nana Wiafe Akenten



Organizer. Mr. Adu Appau Bright



Youth Organizer. Owusu Samuel



Treasurer. Afua Fati



Nasara Coordinator. Sule Ali Berm