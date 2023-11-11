Japan confers Order of Rising Star on Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang

Ambassador of Japan to Ghana Mochizuki Hisanobu honoring Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, former Director at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research was honoured by a conferment of the order of the Rising Sun , Gold Rays with Rosette.

The conferment was delivered to the affable Professor on behalf of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan by the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana Mochizuki Hisanobu at the latter's residence on Thursday 9th November,2023.



In his remarks, Professor Anang was very appreciative to the Emperor of Japan through the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana Mochizuki Hisanobu and thanked the Government of Japan "for this friendship and cooperation into making this occasion a success".- he said.



He extended a great honour and reverence to the late Dr.Noguchi who foundationalized the research and cure for Yellow fever in Ghana and yet died of the disease outbreak.



Professor Anang stressed on the importance of Global partnerships to tackle unforeseen circumstances like the covid Pandemic the Nation went through. He maintained that the Noguchi institute became the leading research reference center in Ghana and even in the Sub Region.



The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu was delighted to have decorated the seasoned Professor with the colourful badge.

Ambassador Hisanobu acknowledged the unwavering commitment to research, exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in the development of the institute. "Owing to his leadership and with support from his colleagues,the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research is now widely known as the successful example symbolizing the relationship between Ghana and Japan"- he further outlined.



The order of the Rising Sun " Kyokujitsu sho" is Japan's most well- known decoration first established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The decoration features rays of sunlight radiating from the rising sun. These rays represent the vigorous momentum reaching higher to the sky. This prestigious award is now presented to both Japanese and Foreign Nationals who have rendered distinguished services to the state in various ways.



Professor Anang started engaging in research in the institute since 1985, and since 2017 until his retirement in 2021, he served as Director of the institute. As a prominent researcher, he initiated and conducted significant research as well as promoted mutual understanding between Japan and Ghana.



The Noguchi Institute was set up in 1979 as a semi- autonomous institute of the University of Ghana the leading biomedical research facility in Ghana. It was built by the Government of Japan and donated to the Government and people of Ghana in honor of the distinguished Japanese researcher Dr. Hideyo Noguchi who researched yellow fever in Ghana and died from the disease in 1928.



The Noguchi institute receives specimens not only from Ghana but also from other West African countries in case of outbreaks of infectious diseases in the Region. During the COVID-19, Noguchi Memorial institute for Medical Research conducted up to 80% of PCR tests and significantly contributed to tackling the pandemic, largely under the insightful leadership of Prof. Abraham Anang.