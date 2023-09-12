Jasmine B.O Dwumoh supports NDC’s lawsuit against the Electoral Commission

MP hopeful for Gomoa East, Jasmine B.O Dwumoh

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The NDC Central Regional Deputy Protocol and Logistics Director who doubles as former aspiring parliamentary candidate for Gomoa East, Jasmine B.O Dwumoh has expressed her full support for the lawsuit filed by the opposition parties against the Electoral Commission of Ghana in a press statement on September 11, 2023.

According to the release she stated, “I fully support the opposition parties decision to file a lawsuit against the Electoral Commission (EC), It is a step in the right direction. The EC should respect the decisions and concerns of the political parties, as they are key stakeholders in elections".



"While institutions in our country can be independent, they should never be above the laws and regulations outlined in our nation. The EC needs to exercise caution when collaborating with the government of the day, particularly in implementing restrictions on voter registration to only district offices".



"This means that individuals who cannot afford to travel to these district offices will be unable to acquire their voter ID cards.

"According to the constitution, Voter ID cards should be easily accessible and conveniently available to “Every citizen of Ghana of eighteen years of age or above and of sound mind has the right to vote and is entitled to be registered as a voter for public elections and referenda.” (Article 42 - Right to vote in the 1992 Constitution).



"I strongly urge the EC chair to be mindful of the potential consequences of their actions, as their current stance may disenfranchise a significant number of people and hinder their ability to vote in the 2024 election. The EC must ensure equal and fair opportunities for all individuals to exercise



their right to vote.”