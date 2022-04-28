Jatikay Centre commends IGP Dampare for taken steps to address killing of Fulanis

Adib Saani (right) with the IGP

The executive director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, has commended IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, for the steps taken by the police to get justice regarding the recent killing of some Fulanis.



According to Saani, following the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), one suspect has been arrested in the killing of nine Fulanis at Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi and all the necessary steps are being to arrest all the perpetrators.



“One suspect has been picked up and an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the others (in the Zakoli incident). The police have since issued a statement on the matter. The police is very much in touch with the people on the ground especially the leadership of the Fulani community in the area.

“Throughout our discussion, I see a man with great intentions. I see a man committed to maximizing gains with resources at hand,” a statement by Adib sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Also, the executive director said that the recent killing of a Fulani in Tatale is not related to the attack on Fulanis at Zakoli.



“Initial information picked suggests it’s a case of a farmer/herder misunderstanding that unfortunately led to the killing,” he noted.



He further stated that even though the IGP is doing a lot to change the face of policing in Ghana, there are still some reforms needed to completely transform policing in Ghana.



The Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, in a statement shared on April 19, bemoaned what it describes as the continuous attack on Fulani communities in Ghana and the inability of the security apparatus to address this violence.