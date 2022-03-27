7
Jaw-jaw to resolve differences – Nat’l House of Chiefs President tells Mamprusis, Kusasis

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, has appealed to Mamprusis and Kusasis to jaw-jaw and resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.

Speaking at a meeting in Kumasi, he said “On behalf of the National House of Chiefs, permit me also to use this platform to condemn the intermittent outbreak of violence and exchange of gunfire within the Bawku traditional area and its environments. We call on the Mamprusis and Kusasis to jaw-jaw or resort to courts to resolve their difference instead of shedding blood and causing damage to property.”

He also appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Military High Command to team up and maintain law and order in Bawku.

“The National House of chiefs is appealing to the IGP and the Military High Command to collaborate to maintain law and order in the Bawku traditional area,” he said.

Four persons were recently killed in Bawku in the Upper East region amid renewed chieftaincy violence.

Several others also sustained various injuries following the clash in the area.

Source: 3news.com
