Jealous man allegedly kills ex-wife’s husband

The suspects slashed the throat of the deceased who bled to his death

A resident of Edwinase-Munsunkwa, Kojo Arthur, has been arrested together with his friend for allegedly murdering the husband of his ex-wife.

According to a 3news.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, Kojo Arthur, popularly known as Capo, stormed the home of his former wife together with his accomplice, one Buaben and slashed the throat of her new husband.



“They were married, but because of some personal reasons, they divorced. The lady moved on and met another man in the next community but it seems her ex-husband was still in love with her and decided to fight for her. She has no children with the new husband but they have been living happily until the sad incident happened,” the Assembly member of Edwinase Electoral Area, George Arthur, who confirmed the incident, said.



"They went there with a machete and other weapons. Immediately they got to the house of his ex-wife, they attacked her new husband and slashed his throat. Since there was no one to help, he died out of excessive bleeding. All efforts to transport him to the nearest hospital proved unsuccessful due to the bad nature of our roads,” he added.



The suspects, according to the assemblyman, sought to abscond after committing the offence but were apprehended.

“They decided to sneak out of the community after committing the crime, but they were apprehended by some youth. They tied them up until the police arrived and handed them over. They are currently in the custody of the Atobiase Police Station in the same district,” the Assemblymember indicated.



According to the assemblyman, Capo and his ex-wife, Adufuwa, had three children before divorcing.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, Robert Osei, has since been deposited at the Jukwa Hospital, whilst the suspect and his friend have been handed over to the police for investigation.



