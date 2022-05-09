Jealous man pours acid on lover

The victim of the acid attack in Angel FM studios

A 34-year-old tricycle rider, Bright Boso, has been sentenced by the High Court in Accra to 10 years in prison for pouring acid on his girlfriend on suspicion of infidelity at Ashongman Estate at Dome Kwabena Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Narrating her ordeal on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, the victim, Grace Amezando, said she has lived with Bright for seven years and they have had two children together.



According to the victim, their relationship was fine until her lover started accusing her of cheating.



“When me met at the beginning we were living good but after three years he started abusing me and accusing me of having sexual affair with the area boys. So I talked to him to calm down since there was no iota of truth in the accusations.”



“I ended up complaining about his attitudinal change to his close friends to talk to him to put a stop to his behaviour but it did not yield any positive results because it became worse”, Grace said.



The victim noted that she quit her job as a hotel attendant after conceiving her first child which rendered her unemployed following her delivery.

Grace indicated that she ended up doing laundry for people in their homes while taking care of the children.



According to her, Bright became upset when she decided she wanted to stay with her family to enable them look after their children so she can search for a new job.



“I told him that I wanted to go back to my family and that will enable me get someone to take care of the kids in the house so I can find something to doing for him to also work and save money to come and perform my marriage rites before I go back and stay with him”



“When I told him of my plans, he became annoyed and started accusing me that I had seen a new man thus my decision. He threatened that I will soon be rendered as an old woman but I took it normal and only responded that every individual will grow old”



She narrated that Bright begun maltreating her and stopped sleeping in the house and also stopped performing his responsibilities as a man.

On May 13, 2021, Bright went to work and returned at midnight to commit the crime.



Grace noted that she was asleep with her two children when he entered the kiosk, poured an acidic liquid on her and some spilled on the children.



The victim run out of the kiosk for help and was rushed to the hospital and eventually referred to the Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



She suffered an injury to the eye and burns on her face, chest, breasts and two arms.



Upon his arrest Bright Boso admitted the offence and narrated how after a repair work on the battery of his vehicle, he poured some of the acid taken out of his battery which he later spilled on his lover.