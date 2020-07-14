Crime & Punishment

Jealous woman stabs boyfriend to death

The police in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have launched a manhunt for a 26-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death.

The suspect, whose name was given only as Justina, carried out the purported barbaric act because the boyfriend, Fred Kojo Nyame, was allegedly cheating on her.



The unfortunate incident happened last Friday at about 9 a.m. at Esiama in the Ellembelle District.



Daily Guide gathered that the suspect stabbed the boyfriend in the chest, neck, arms and forehead, which led to severe injuries resulting in his death.



An opinion leader in the area, Mr Yanzu, was reported to have stated that he received a call around 9:45 a.m. on that fateful morning that the two were fighting and that the lady had stabbed Fred Nyame with a knife.

He said when he rushed to the scene, the boyfriend had been taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.



Besides, some of the residents asserted that a misunderstanding ensued between the lovers after the suspect had accused the deceased of cheating on her by visiting another lady in the community.



They said in the process the deceased started beating the suspect and in self-defence, the woman took a knife and stabbed him and bolted.

