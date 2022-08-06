'Jean Mensa biggest threat to current democratic experiment' – Edudzi Tamekloe

Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe, a member of the National Democratic Congress' Communications Team, has accused Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of being a threat to Ghana's democratic experiment.

He alleges that Jean Mensa through her actions was making it possible for eligible Ghanaians to be excluded from participating in the 2024 General Elections.



Edudzi's comment comes in the wake of the EC's recent announcement that it was seeking legislation to allow the Ghana Card to become the sole identification document for continuous voter registration.



"Jean Mensa is the biggest threat to the current democratic experiment. She is allowing Akufo Addo to exclude potential kingmakers, I mean voters from getting on the current voter's register," the lawyer posted on Facebook on August 5, 2022.



Meanwhile, the NDC has officially expressed strong opposition to the EC's move in a strongly worded statement dated August 5.



“The party wishes to use this opportunity to remind the Electoral Commission that under Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, every Ghanaian of eighteen years and above and of sound mind is entitled to register as a voter for the purposes of elections. This right to register and exercise one’s franchise is an inalienable right that should not be denied citizens who qualify to exercise same.

“We wish to assure Ghanaians that the NDC will not sit aloof for the NPP government to collude with Electoral Commission to rig the 2024 elections and inflict more pain and hardships on them. We are therefore urging our agitated supporters to remain calm as we take all legitimate and appropriate steps to ensure that they are not disenfranchised”.



In July, the EC placed before Parliament a draft C.I titled: Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021, which is expected to regulate continuous voter registration.



Per the new C.I, the EC is seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole form of identification for eligible voters who want to get onto the electoral roll.



The party also supported calls by the EC to shelve the idea of using the Ghana Card as the sole identification document.



SARA/PEN