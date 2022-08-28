Jean Mensa is no longer beautiful because of her lies - Gideon Aryeequaye

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Gideon Aryeequaye, has chastised the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana for lying to the whole world about the events that transpired during the 2020 elections.

According to him, even though some violence was seen during the election, which led to the death of at least five people and several people getting injured, Jean Mensa failed to acknowledge these events.



Aryeequaye, who made these remarks in an interview on XYZ TV monitored by GhanaWeb, said that the lies being told by Jean Mensa are making her less beautiful.



“… that beautiful lady who, because of her behaviour, is not looking beautiful anymore, comes to announce that the elections were largely peaceful. If you are beautiful and you have a bad behaviour, you cannot be seen.



“It is the electoral commissioner I am talking about. Despite all the things that happened) she came to sit on television and told us that the election was largely peaceful. If she captured that there were pockets of incidents that were regrettable, we would even appreciate it. "But you don’t say that, you are not telling lies,” he said in Twi.



Also, Gideon Aryeequaye urged the grassroots of the party to stop fighting among themselves and focus all their energy on stopping the New Party Patriotic (NPP), who he suggested used violence to rig 2020.



He added that the footsoldiers of the party must come together to ensure that the rigging that happened in 2020 is not repeated in the 2024 elections.

“… Let me speak to my NDC people. I saw what went on in the Northern Region. You guys were fighting each other over the chairmanship and who takes over and what not. Use that strength to resist some of the things that we saw in the 2020 elections. Use that (to) fight them (the NPP) instead of fighting yourselves,” he said



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:







IB/BOG