Jean Mensa messes-up district-level election in the Eastern Region – NDC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region has said Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa has messed up the District Assembly elections in the region.

“Although this election is not partisan, we are stakeholders in elections, and whatever bad decision the EC takes may have a trickle-down effect on the 2024 elections.



“According to our intel, only 16 districts out of the 33 districts in the Eastern Region may have their elections today. This means that 17 districts or more are not going to have their elections today,” the Eastern regional secretary of the NDC, Jamal Konneh stated in a press release.



Background:



The District Level elections in New Juaben South Municipality in Eastern Regional Capital Koforidua have been called off over unprecedented challenges.



Electoral officials and security personnel who were at the polling stations parked out and left the polling stations at 9:40 am after receiving official communication.

The late arrival of voting materials left many voters who have turned out to vote frustrated in various polling stations in New Juaben South and parts of the Eastern Region.



Voting dot the district-level election was supposed to begin at 7:00 am but as of 9:40 am the materials had not arrived for voting to start despite EC officials being ready.



Many voters who turned out early to cast their votes before leaving for work are angry the process has not commenced.



Some have left the voting centers saying they will not return.