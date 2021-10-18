‘Jean Mensa rigged election 2020 for Akufo-Addo’ – Edudzi Tamakloe

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

• Lawyer Edudzi Tamekloe says the election 2020 was rigged

• He said due to that, lawyers for the EC Chairperson did what they could to prevent her from being questioned



• Jean Mensa had stated that election 2020 was free and fair



Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has alleged that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa rigged the election 2020 for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the NDC as a political party, has decided to move on from the fall out of the election 2020 that NDC decided to contest at the Supreme Court.



Speaking on Okay FM, Lawyer Tamakloe said, “Jean Mensa set up a system to rig the election for Mr Akufo-Addo, it was a systematic thing. There are things we know but we have decided to put them behind. They made the pink sheets in a way that it will not show the number of persons verified and the reason for this is to allow for ballot stuffing.”



Edudzi Tamakloe further indicated that her Lawyers had to do everything within their means to ensure she was not questioned in court because that would’ve exposed the President and questioned his legitimacy.

The EC Chairperson while addressing ECOWAS Parliament described the 2020 election as free and fair and the best in Ghana’s history.



She described the 2020 election as a historic one because it was transparent and peaceful.



“I humbly refer to Ghana’s 2020 elections as historic for the transparency, the credibility, the cost-effectiveness, the high turn-out and the peaceful conduct that characterized it.



“So orderly, so methodical, so calm were the polls on the 7th of December, 2020 that BBC could find no other way to describe our elections than boring,” Jean Mensa said.



As part of her speech, Jean Mensa noted, “to the glory of God, I am pleased to say that Ghana held an election in December 2020 that prove the story of elections in our sub-region can indeed be an inspiration."