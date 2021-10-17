Jean Mensa set rigging platform for Akufo-Addo in 2020 polls - NDC lawyer

A Private Legal Practitioner and Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has accused the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa of trivializing events that marred the 2020 General Elections.

Describing her post-election conduct as shameful, the legal practitioner claimed it is an open secret that Madam Jean Mensa set in motion a platform to rig the 2020 election for President Akufo-Addo, as the pink sheets used for the last election were without any column for the number of persons verified at the polling centres.



“Jean Mensa set the platform to rig the election for Mr Akufo-Addo and she knows it...the pink sheets that Jean Mensa used for the last election, if you pick the pink sheet, you will not see any column for the number of persons verified during the election”, he asserted.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe further alleged that the EC head and her cohorts, changed the original pink sheet sample in CI 127 sent to Parliament for approval when she realised that maintaining the original sample will not help rigging plans to succeed.



“...she provided a sample of how the pink sheet should look like and later she realised that if the sample is maintained in the final printout, the plan to rig the election will not happen and so at the last minute, she changed the pink sheet. She simply said that we should get a stamp and write on it the number of persons verified. It was a complete afterthought”, he noted.



“Anybody that partook in the election will confirm it. It was deliberately done for ballot stuffing. We have seen the trick of Jean Mensa and it won't happen again; they should try it again”, he warned.

He intimated that the lawyers of Jean Mensa knew that if they allowed her into the witness box, her credibility and the legitimacy of Mr Akufo-Addo would have been shredded without repairs, hence, their decision to keep her out of the witness box.



He however revealed that the NDC as a party has decided to let go of some of the issues but stressed that they will ensure that they are not shortchanged in future elections again.



“We give glory to God for what has happened. All we can say is that it won't happen again and she knows that we know”, he declared.



Watch Video Below



