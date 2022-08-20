0
Menu
News

Jean Mensah-led EC is practicing autocracy during IPAC meetings – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah General secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed the party’s decision to boycott IPAC meetings in recent times due to the autocratic style of the current Electoral Commission leadership.

Speaking in an interview on Otec FM's afternoon political talk show Dwaberem, General mosquito as he’s popularly known, said the Jean Mensah-led EC has overturned the IPAC’s mandate of discussing electoral-related issues to find solutions to it has been changed into an act of only informing stakeholders what they (EC) have planned.

According to him, there have been several election stakeholders in the country who have tried stepping in to ensure lasting peace between the NDC and EC but all to no avail.

Mr Asiedu Nketia told the host of Dwaberem, Dr Cash that, even the peace council and some CSOs in governance have tried meeting the EC leadership to find lasting solutions on issues being raised by the NDC and other aggrieved parties but all have fallen on rocks.

He, however, assured that, if proper measures are laid down, the NDC would surely be present at IPAC meetings.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper