Jeff Konadu wins NPP Eastern Regional Chairmanship position

NPP Eastern Region Chairman-elect, Jeff Konadu

Jeff Konadu Addo has been elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

He won the contest by securing 424 votes to 202 by his closest contender, Kwadwo Boateng.



Below is the full result



EASTERN REGION ELECTIONS RESULT.



CHAIRMANSHIP



Jeff Konudu-424



Kwedwo- Boateng-202



1st VICE CHAIR

Twum Berimah



2nd VICE CHAIR



Frank Appiah-313



Paul Amaning-112



Oteng Adu-296



TREASURER



Benard Kumi Larbi.. unopposed

NASARA CORD



Hassan Mohammed-unopposed



ORGANIZER



Jerry Osei Poku-545



Opoku Achaepong-57



Ahmed Yussif-27



YOUTH ORG.

Aron Donkoh-200



Adamu Musah-230



Agorku wutah-197



SECRETARY



Tony Osei Adjei-498



Buckman Akufo-130



Assistant Sec.

Felix Osafo Marfo-95



Nana Yaw Papin-328



Ofori Atta-104



WOMEN ORG.



FATI VONDOLI-297



Mercy Amo Darko-331