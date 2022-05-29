Jeff Konadu wins NPP Eastern Regional Chairmanship position

Jeff Konadu Addo has been elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).
He won the contest by securing 424 votes to 202 by his closest contender, Kwadwo Boateng.
Below is the full result
EASTERN REGION ELECTIONS RESULT.
CHAIRMANSHIP
Jeff Konudu-424
Kwedwo- Boateng-202
1st VICE CHAIR
Twum Berimah
2nd VICE CHAIR
Frank Appiah-313
Paul Amaning-112
Oteng Adu-296
TREASURER
Benard Kumi Larbi.. unopposed
NASARA CORD
Hassan Mohammed-unopposed
ORGANIZER
Jerry Osei Poku-545
Opoku Achaepong-57
Ahmed Yussif-27
YOUTH ORG.
Aron Donkoh-200
Adamu Musah-230
Agorku wutah-197
SECRETARY
Tony Osei Adjei-498
Buckman Akufo-130
Assistant Sec.
Felix Osafo Marfo-95
Nana Yaw Papin-328
Ofori Atta-104
WOMEN ORG.
FATI VONDOLI-297
Mercy Amo Darko-331
