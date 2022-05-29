0
Jeff Konadu wins NPP Eastern Regional Chairmanship position

Jeff Konadu Dkl442 NPP Eastern Region Chairman-elect, Jeff Konadu

Sun, 29 May 2022

Jeff Konadu Addo has been elected Eastern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

He won the contest by securing 424 votes to 202 by his closest contender, Kwadwo Boateng.

Below is the full result

EASTERN REGION ELECTIONS RESULT.

CHAIRMANSHIP

Jeff Konudu-424

Kwedwo- Boateng-202

1st VICE CHAIR

Twum Berimah

2nd VICE CHAIR

Frank Appiah-313

Paul Amaning-112

Oteng Adu-296

TREASURER

Benard Kumi Larbi.. unopposed

NASARA CORD

Hassan Mohammed-unopposed

ORGANIZER

Jerry Osei Poku-545

Opoku Achaepong-57

Ahmed Yussif-27

YOUTH ORG.

Aron Donkoh-200

Adamu Musah-230

Agorku wutah-197

SECRETARY

Tony Osei Adjei-498

Buckman Akufo-130

Assistant Sec.

Felix Osafo Marfo-95

Nana Yaw Papin-328

Ofori Atta-104

WOMEN ORG.

FATI VONDOLI-297

Mercy Amo Darko-331

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Related Articles: