‘Jesus Market’ emerges at Tema Community 12

Shoppers shop for free at the Jesus Market in Tema Community 12

Source: GNA

‘Jesus market’ has emerged at Tuobodom, Community 12 in Tema, as part of activities to celebrate Christmas where shoppers shop for free goods including clothes and shoes.

The Jesus Market was set up by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Grace Congregation Tema Community Eleven as part of the ‘Christmas on the street’ celebration to reach out to the people.



Barbering shops were also set up alongside the Jesus Market to offer hair care services to the people to put them in good shape.



Food and drinks were also available for over 300 people who patronised the Christmas on the street event while the Anointed Melodious Singers of the Grace Congregation of the Presbyterian Church entertained the people with gospel music.



The Reverend Lawrence Kwesi Tete, Minister in Charge of the Grace Congregation of the Church said the intention was to reach out to the less privileged and less endowed in the community.



He said Christmas was a time to celebrate Christ with His goodness and also extend a hand of fellowship and help to persons in need.



As part of the Christmas on the street initiative, a team of medical personnel, including doctors and nurses who were dispatched to the community to attend to their health needs as well as undertake a medical screening.

Medications were given where appropriate and others were referred to health facilities for more critical attention.



Rev. Tete explained that Jesus gave himself free of charge for all and as they celebrate Him, there was the need to also give out freely.



Ms. Jearl Iddi, President of the Anointed Melodious Singers of the Grace Congregation said the event was an annual outreach to the poor in fulfillment of scripture.



According to her, these people needed love and this was a way to show them love and also share the word of God with them.



“Once they get to know that someone loves and cares for them, it will help draw them away from alcoholism, smoking, and other social vices," she added.