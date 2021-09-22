Jesus Power Assembly of God in Columbus, Ohio marks 20 years Anniversary

Apostle Bismark Akomeah with his wife, Rev. Linda Akomeah with Major of Columbus, Andrew Ginther

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

The ultra-modern auditorium of Jesus Power Assembly of God, Columbus Ohio was lit with excitement and an overflow of God's anointing as the church marked her 20th Anniversary on the Cleveland Ave in Columbus Ohio, United States of America.

Thousands of congregants of the church and others from the various states in America defied the American Sunday overtime income benefits to climax the church's 20th Anniversary Thanksgiving Celebrations.



The General Overseer of the church, Apostle Bismark Akomeah could not hide his joy and gratefulness to God and to all his members who have held the mantle of the church to date.



With the church considered as one of the biggest among the top 50 influential churches under the Assembly of God umbrella worldwide, the entire atmosphere in the auditorium became electrified when the congregants were treated to soul-inspiring songs and praises from the Power of Praise Choir of the church.



Adorned in their immaculate anniversary white t-shirts with a colorful golden display of the anniversary logo; representing the very shades of people, who collectively constitute the congregation, members of the church sang, danced to the glory of God for how far they have come.



Some dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Major of Columbus, Major Andrew Ginther, The General Superintendent of Jesus Power Assembly of God - USA, Rev. Doug Clay, the former Superintendent of Assembly of God, Rev. Robert Crabtree, a representative of the Governor of Ohio, Rev. Stephen Wengam, Sr. Pastor, Cedar Mountain Chapel and a host of others who traveled from far and near to be part of this august occasion.

The philosophy of the church according to the Apostle Bismark Akomeah is to win souls for the Kingdom of God and to tell the world about Jesus.



In the state of Ohio, Jesus Power Assembly of God is one of the most influential churches which has helped and is home to many individuals from all over the world.



The excellence of the church in America coupled with the humility of the church leadership made them receive a "Church of Influence" recognition in the United States of America. This recognition was announced by the General Superintendent of Assembly of God, Rev. Doug Clay during the anniversary celebrations.



The church which is centered on practical Christianity, human dignity, and excellence, has over the years influenced the lives of its members and other people from different faiths. It started in 2001 in a basement of an apartment with about 25 members before moving to its current ultra-modern edifice on Cleveland Avenue all within Columbus.



Addressing the congregation, Apostle Bismark Akomeah charged members, guests, and online viewers to commit to becoming leaders with humility; having a clear vision for God, and declared the growth agenda of Vision 2030 which seeks to have the church build an educational unit called Jesus Power Christian Academy which will train leaders of tomorrow. He further confirmed the acquisition of an eight ache land for the project.

The General Overseer further announce the establishment of a school for orphans of deceased HIV/AIDS patients in Kenya. The church has already committed $50,000 to the building of the school as part of its 20th Anniversary activities.



The Major of Columbus, Major Andrew Ginther was full of praise for the church. And as he puts it, "The City of Columbus will not be what it is now without Jesus Power Assembly of God". He further asked the congregation and the church to get ready to embrace immigrants coming from Afghanistan.



One significant thing that got many dignitaries talking was the act of humility exhibited by General Overseer and his wife. The couple went on their knees to ask the congregation and individuals to forgive them if they might have wrong anyone unknowingly on their 20 year journey in building the church. The act was mentioned by all the guests invited as a symbol of humility and true leadership which everyone must emulate for a better society.



The church honored and celebrated persons who were there from the Genesis of the establishment of the church. Some individuals who have served the church over the years were awarded on the day for their commitment and service to Jesus Power Assembly of God over the last two decades.



Congratulations to the Apostle Bismark Akomeah and his wife Rev. Linda Akomeah and also to the church leadership and all the congregation.

Jesus Power Assembly of God is located at 5215 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, Ohio.



Ayekoo and keep making Ghana proud in your corner.






















