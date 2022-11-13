Jinapor, John Kerry co-chair first ministerial meeting of Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership

Jinapor, and John Kerry at the first ministerial meeting of forests & climate leaders’ partnership

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor on Saturday, 12th November 2022, co-Chaired the first ministerial meeting of the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) with the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Secretary John Kerry, as the Minister's final participation in the ongoing COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The meeting which was attended by 28 Ministers and five observer countries, was to develop a framework for 2023 and beyond to achieve the objectives of the Partnership.



In his remarks, Mr Jinapor pledged the commitment of the Government of President Akufo-Addo to work with members of the partnership to deliver on forests and nature-based solutions to climate change.



He also assured that he will use his leadership on the new partnership to showcase Ghana’s climate actions and that of other countries as they synergize to work on addressing forest loss.

He said forests and nature-based solutions can deliver up to a third of global climate solutions, and "Ghana, as a respected member of the international community, is fully committed to supporting global climate action".



The FCLP is a new political forum that brings together governments and partners to work to implement solutions that reduce forest loss, increase restoration, and support sustainable development.



It creates a platform for Heads of State and Government and their Ministers to combine their political efforts to accelerate global action to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation.