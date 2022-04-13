0
Jinapor hands over residential facility to Boachipe Health Centre

The New Residential Buildings The new residential buildings

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, has completed and handed over a residential quarters facility for the Health Centre at Boachipe, a farming community in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The Yapei- Kusawgu legislature has also renovated the existing CHPS compound building in the community that has served the community over the years to a befitting status.

The chiefs and elders of the community on behalf of the inhabitants extended their appreciation and gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture extended to them.

Meanwhile, the MP said he has also poised to hand over a three-unit classroom block which was given a face-lift to the people of Sankpala, also in the Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency in the coming days.

