Jinapor’s statement on Bulgarian Embassy land ‘preposterous attempt to shield state officials’ – Minority

Minority Caucus

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in parliament has said the Lands and Natural Resource Minister’s statement on the Bulgarian Embassy demolishing report has all the qualities of a farcical cover-up and whitewash.

According to the Minority Caucus, apart from confirming that the Bulgarian Embassy was illegally demolished under their watch, the government's statement is a “preposterous attempt to shield state officials who have done great damage to our country's image in the comity of nations.”



Samuel Jinapor, who is the sector minister, in a statement, said: "Since the registration of the assignment of Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah is found, as indicated in the Sole Inquirer's report to have been improperly obtained, the Ministry has further directed the Lands Commission to take the necessary steps to withdraw the consent granted to the said assignment and registration of the interest of Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah.”



The Minority wants to know why the government has not identified complicit officials at the Lands Commission for sanction for the impropriety.



The Minority in a statement signed by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, noted that “these cover-ups and pathetic whitewash will not prevent a future NDC government from launching a full-scale, no-holds-barred probe and a strict regime of punishing all complicit officials in the entire value chain within a more credible, patriotic and internationally acceptable best practice effort to restore Ghana's once enviable reputation within the diplomatic community.”



Below is the full minority statement:

NDC CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT’S REACTION TO THE GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON THE DEMOLISHING OF THE BULGARIAN EMBASSY



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister's statement on the infamous Bulgarian Embassy demolishing, regrettably, has all the qualities of a farcical cover-up and whitewash which confirms the suspicion we have always had based on the government's opaque conduct in this sordid affair of monumental international embarrassment.



Apart from confirming that the Bulgarian Embassy was illegally demolished under their watch, the government's statement is a preposterous attempt to shield state officials who have done great damage to our country's image in the comity of nations.



The NDC Caucus in Parliament demands immediate answers to the following questions:



1) Why is the government refusing to publish the full report of the Sole Inquirer? What are they hiding?

2) Why is the government silent on its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 which imposes a "special duty" on the Ghanaian government "to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity?"



3) Why is the government not identifying complicit officials at the Lands Commission for sanction when in the government's own words: "Since the registration of the assignment of Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah is found, as indicated in the Sole Inquirer's report to have been improperly obtained, the Ministry has further directed the Lands Commission to take the necessary steps to withdraw the consent granted to the said assignment and registration of the interest of Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah?"



4) How could Jojo Hagan be portrayed by the government as a lone wolf when he enjoyed great collaboration from agents of the state including officials of the Lands Commission all the way to operatives of the national security apparatus?



5) Why did the Sole Inquirer not invite the Bulgarian Ambassador, H.E. Yanko Yordanov, despite his spirited effort to be heard by the Sole Inquirer? Engaging only his subordinate, the Honorary Consul was most inadequate and inappropriate.



6) Why is the Lands Minister now seeking advice from the Attorney-General on how sanctions should apply against the apparent scapegoat, Jojo Hagan? Political opponents of this government are not treated with such kid gloves they are promptly arrested and prosecuted.

7) What is the nature and value of compensation Jojo Hagan owes the Bulgarians?



8)Why is there no specific time frame for redeeming the said compensation?



9) Why is the government protecting Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah, the President's appointee at the NDPC, despite his clear complicity in inappropriately obtaining registration from the Lands Commission and defying the Foreign Ministry and Lands Ministry at various points as he continued with impunity to build his humongous structures?



10) Considering that these demolishing of diplomatic properties has happened twice only under this Akufo-Addo government in Ghana's entire 65-year history (to the Nigerians and the Bulgarians), why is there no concrete finding(s) on the causes, deliberate fault lines being exploited and commitments/assurances to prevent this colossal diplomatic embarrassment from recurring?



Conclusion

The NDC Caucus in Parliament shall be pursuing these germane questions from Ministers of State when Parliament resumes next week.



We also wish to serve strong and unambiguous notice that these cover-ups and pathetic whitewash will not prevent a future NDC government from launching a full-scale, no-holds-barred probe and a strict regime of punishing all complicit officials in the entire value chain within a more credible, patriotic and internationally acceptable best practice effort to restore Ghana's once enviable reputation within the diplomatic community.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP



[Ranking Member, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Ghana]



17th May 2022.