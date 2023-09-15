Joana Gyan's GH¢2 million project to boost Amenfi Central's job prospects

Joana Gyan is a philanthropist and owner of the Joana Gyan Foundation

Joana Gyan, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central, is making significant strides in her mission to create job opportunities in the region with her GH¢2 million block factory project.

Joana Gyan, a philanthropist and owner of the Joana Gyan Foundation, is committed to delivering on her promise of bringing stable jobs to her fellow community members. She has undertaken various projects that directly benefit the local community, and one standout initiative is the Gell Real Estate and Block Factory.



The Gell Real Estate and Block Factory has already provided employment to 30 individuals in its initial phase, with plans to expand further. During a recent visit to the constituency, Madam Joana received a warm welcome from the factory's employees, who cheered her on as she inspected the project's progress.



Madam Joana reaffirmed her dedication to the people of Amenfi Central, stating, "Our beloved community deserves nothing but the best. My leadership is focused on creating sustainable job opportunities that will enhance our economic stability, social responsibility, and overall well-being." She shared this message with the media on Thursday, September 14.



Joana Gyan's projects will incorporate advanced technologies to ensure efficient production methods. While she has hinted at several other initiatives throughout the constituency, she promises to reveal more details in the near future.

Additionally, Joana Gyan who is also the president of the Golden Empire legacy encouraged her constituents to actively participate in the ongoing limited voter registration process, emphasizing the importance of preventing disenfranchisement in the upcoming 2024 elections.







KOD